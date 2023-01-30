Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $886.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -7.49 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

