NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on NRG. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NRG opened at $33.60 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

