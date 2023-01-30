Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $32.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

NRIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 701,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $583.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

