Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 102.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 187.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 13.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Okta from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta Price Performance

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,679 shares of company stock worth $1,726,103 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $203.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.