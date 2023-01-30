Oppenheimer Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $150.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.59.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.19 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,382 shares of company stock worth $27,362,911 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

