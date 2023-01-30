Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.
Origin Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ OBNK opened at $36.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.94.
Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.
Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
Further Reading
