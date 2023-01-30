Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $36.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

About Origin Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 252,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,063,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

