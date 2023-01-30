Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Tops $10.58 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $219,339.37 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,045.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00402845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.00793487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00094317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00570649 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00186139 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,706,414 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

