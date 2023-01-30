Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $138.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

