PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,528 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 842.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 608,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 543,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

