Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.91%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

