Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Cigna by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cigna by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Down 1.6 %

CI stock opened at $308.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.