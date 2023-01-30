Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in XPO by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in XPO by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after purchasing an additional 148,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Up 4.0 %

XPO opened at $39.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on XPO to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.