Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,686 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.35 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

