Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $181.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

