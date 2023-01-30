Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

