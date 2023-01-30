Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $183,115,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $134,276,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 22.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1,290.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,381 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $129.84 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

