Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.40) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.24% from the company’s previous close.

Pan African Resources Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of LON PAF opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 15.72 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £325.81 million and a PE ratio of 566.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.