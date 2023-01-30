Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.40) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.24% from the company’s previous close.
Pan African Resources Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of LON PAF opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 15.72 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £325.81 million and a PE ratio of 566.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
