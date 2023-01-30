Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE:PKI opened at C$31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.48.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In other news, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,453.39. In related news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. Also, Director Steven P. Richardson bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,051.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,453.39. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $376,827.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

