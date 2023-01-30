Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) vs. WEX (NYSE:WEX) Financial Survey

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Rating) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Patient Portal Technologies and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A WEX 0 4 7 0 2.64

WEX has a consensus target price of $194.08, suggesting a potential upside of 6.72%. Given WEX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A WEX 4.53% 27.73% 4.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.7% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and WEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WEX $1.85 billion 4.28 $140,000.00 $2.21 82.29

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.18, indicating that its share price is 418% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WEX beats Patient Portal Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. This segment markets its products through health plans, third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll companies benefits consultants, software providers, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

