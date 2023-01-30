PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.