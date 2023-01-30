Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $1,054.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,054.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSO shares. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.70) to GBX 1,140 ($14.11) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.07) to GBX 998 ($12.36) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 1,140 ($14.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 8.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson Company Profile

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

