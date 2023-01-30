Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires Shares of 783 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $310.85 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.11.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.