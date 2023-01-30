Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $202,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,104,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $160,294,000 after purchasing an additional 268,647 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 308,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

