Personal Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.45) to GBX 1,550 ($19.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.43) to GBX 1,535 ($19.00) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $35.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.