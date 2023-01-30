Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PTRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded Petro Rio from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Petro Rio in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of PTRRY opened at C$10.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.96. Petro Rio has a 12 month low of C$6.63 and a 12 month high of C$10.61.

About Petro Rio

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

