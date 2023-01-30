Piper Sandler Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $140.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PI. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.14.

Impinj stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63, a PEG ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $137.54.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,370,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,446 shares of company stock valued at $53,569,059 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

