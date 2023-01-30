Piper Sandler Boosts Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $66.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $57.54 on Friday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

