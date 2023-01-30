Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $63,560.52

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001880 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $84.65 million and $63,560.52 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00194408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00072016 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

