Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLTK. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Playtika from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Playtika Stock Performance

Playtika stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.68 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Playtika by 1,250.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 273.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in Playtika during the third quarter worth about $121,965,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,341,000.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

