Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. Plexus has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,987 shares of company stock worth $3,046,097. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Plexus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Plexus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also

