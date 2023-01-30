Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Precigen Price Performance
NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.64 on Monday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $341.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,530.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 107.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 439,368 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 337.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,582.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 412,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precigen (PGEN)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.