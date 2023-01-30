Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Price Performance

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.64 on Monday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $341.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Precigen had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,530.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 107.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 439,368 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 337.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,582.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 412,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Precigen

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.