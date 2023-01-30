Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Premier African Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of LON PREM opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £125.99 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. Premier African Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.59 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
