Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON PREM opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £125.99 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. Premier African Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.59 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

