Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

