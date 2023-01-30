Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fastly by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after buying an additional 3,989,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 542,055 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Hornik sold 396,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $3,933,696.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 511,393 shares of company stock worth $5,113,437 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $10.55 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

