Profund Advisors LLC Sells 417 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

NYSE ARE opened at $160.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average is $149.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.11%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

