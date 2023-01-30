Profund Advisors LLC Sells 842 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in AECOM by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after buying an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,150,000 after buying an additional 120,745 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

