Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $145.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

Prologis stock opened at $129.84 on Monday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

