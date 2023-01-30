Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prothena from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.66). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $995,579.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,279.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,667 shares of company stock worth $6,222,416. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prothena by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

