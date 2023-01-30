Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,872,000 after purchasing an additional 63,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $350.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.82. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $361.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.29%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,368 shares of company stock worth $1,398,869. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

