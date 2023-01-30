Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.04.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

