PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of ADOOY stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $14.06.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5945 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.34.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

