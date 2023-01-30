PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

Shares of PHM opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

