PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,074 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of PulteGroup worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $870,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29,237.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 55,551 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.6% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 995,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $4,790,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.