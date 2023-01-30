QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stake Lowered by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QCR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QCR by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ QCRH opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $849.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.
In other QCR news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,591.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,591.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,917 shares of company stock worth $533,140. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
