Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $15.43 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

About Qualtrics International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 346,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.