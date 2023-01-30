Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.
Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $15.43 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
