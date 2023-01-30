Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $32.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

