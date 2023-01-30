Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $145.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

