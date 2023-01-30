Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,187 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

