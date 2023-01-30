QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $53.33 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00396894 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.80 or 0.27859040 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00586367 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

