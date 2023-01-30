Raymond James Cuts Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target to $34.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

PPBI stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

